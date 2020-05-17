Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD DI PRIMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD DI PRIMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD DI PRIMA Obituary
Di PRIMA, Gerald Of Medford, May 16. Cherished son of the late Calogero and Lucia (Bruno) Di Prima. Dear brother of Mary Romano and her late husband Frank, Carmella Gilardi and her late husband Michael, the late Santo Di Prima and his surviving wife Priscilla, the late Joseph Di Prima and his late wife Helen, the late Philip Di Prima and his late wife Eleanor, and the late Phyllis Di Prima. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Gerald will be fondly remembered - you couldn't know him without liking him. Funeral Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -