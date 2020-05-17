|
Di PRIMA, Gerald Of Medford, May 16. Cherished son of the late Calogero and Lucia (Bruno) Di Prima. Dear brother of Mary Romano and her late husband Frank, Carmella Gilardi and her late husband Michael, the late Santo Di Prima and his surviving wife Priscilla, the late Joseph Di Prima and his late wife Helen, the late Philip Di Prima and his late wife Eleanor, and the late Phyllis Di Prima. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Gerald will be fondly remembered - you couldn't know him without liking him. Funeral Services will be private. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020