Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
GERALD EDWARD "JERRY" CORMIER

GERALD EDWARD "JERRY" CORMIER Obituary
CORMIER, Gerald Edward "Jerry" Of Burlington, Oct. 1. Beloved husband of Claire A. (Welch). Loving father of Timothy & his wife Renee of Merrimac, Denis of Dracut, John & his wife Ellen of Burlington, Kellee Wilson of Dunstable and Greg Rocci & his wife Susan of New Market, NH. Proud grandfather of Michael, Peter, Brian, Zachary, Nicholas, Danielle, Katie, Jamie, Devon, Marissa and Jack, Jr. Great-grandfather of Cole. Brother of Leona Devlin & her late husband Jerry of Bluffton, SC, Deanna Trotta & husband Chris of Billerica, Linda Cormier of Hudson and the late Norman Cormier. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Friday, Oct. 4 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gerald's name may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, please see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net and www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
