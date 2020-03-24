|
|
CAHILL, Gerald F. Jr. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lillian J. (Fitzgerald) Cahill. Loving father of Andrea & her husband Mark Flaherty, Mary Ellen & her husband William Strumm, Jean Marie Donovan & her late husband Dennis, Caroline & her husband Michael Delano, Gerald Cahill & his wife Kathleen, Kristina & her husband Edward Donovan, and Katie & her husband Kenneth McDonough. Cherished brother of Patricia Joyce, Deborah Cahill, Robert Cahill, James Cahill, Nancy Licari, Thomas Cahill, and the late Charles & William Cahill. Adoring grandfather of 13 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Longtime manager of Florian Hall and employee of Copley Plaza Hotel. Retired from Boston Fire Alarm and member of Local #718. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services were private. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020