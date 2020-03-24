Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD F. CAHILL Jr.

GERALD F. CAHILL Jr. Obituary
CAHILL, Gerald F. Jr. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Lillian J. (Fitzgerald) Cahill. Loving father of Andrea & her husband Mark Flaherty, Mary Ellen & her husband William Strumm, Jean Marie Donovan & her late husband Dennis, Caroline & her husband Michael Delano, Gerald Cahill & his wife Kathleen, Kristina & her husband Edward Donovan, and Katie & her husband Kenneth McDonough. Cherished brother of Patricia Joyce, Deborah Cahill, Robert Cahill, James Cahill, Nancy Licari, Thomas Cahill, and the late Charles & William Cahill. Adoring grandfather of 13 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Longtime manager of Florian Hall and employee of Copley Plaza Hotel. Retired from Boston Fire Alarm and member of Local #718. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services were private. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020
