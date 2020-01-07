|
COLPITTS, Gerald F. Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 85, January 5. Husband of the late Betty (Dougherty) Colpitts. Loving father of Gerald A. Colpitts & his wife Laurie of Plymouth, NH, Jeanette Karolides of Merrimack, NH & Joanne Colpitts of Port St. Lucie, FL. Grandfather of Victor Bramante & his wife Amanda of FL & great-grandfather of Halley & Madilyn. Brother of Donald Colpitts of Lynn and preceded in death by 3 brothers & 3 sisters. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Former husband of Janet (Ostrowski) Colpitts. Late U.S. Army Vet. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020