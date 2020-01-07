Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
GERALD F. COLPITTS

GERALD F. COLPITTS Obituary
COLPITTS, Gerald F. Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 85, January 5. Husband of the late Betty (Dougherty) Colpitts. Loving father of Gerald A. Colpitts & his wife Laurie of Plymouth, NH, Jeanette Karolides of Merrimack, NH & Joanne Colpitts of Port St. Lucie, FL. Grandfather of Victor Bramante & his wife Amanda of FL & great-grandfather of Halley & Madilyn. Brother of Donald Colpitts of Lynn and preceded in death by 3 brothers & 3 sisters. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Former husband of Janet (Ostrowski) Colpitts. Late U.S. Army Vet. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
