FEEHILY, Gerald F. Of Norwood, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away suddenly on November 4, 2019, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Louise A. (Stoltz) Feehily. Devoted father of Patrick F. Feehily of TX, Jake R. Feehily of NH and Matthew C. Feehily of Plainville. Stepfather of Matthew J. Foley and his wife Arianne of NY, Kevin M. Foley of Canton and Kerry L. Foley of Canton. Brother of Jack Feehily of OK, Paul Feehily of West Roxbury, Michael Feehily of Milton, Eddie St. Martin of Foxboro and the late John and Paul St. Martin. Son of the late Michael and Lillian (Fitzgerald) Feehily and Marie (Christadoro-St. Martin) Feehily. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Gerald was a longtime Car Salesman at Framingham Ford. He was a graduate of Boston Tech High School and a member of the Teamsters Union for many years. Gerald was a lover of food and history and enjoyed taking road trips with his doll face, Louise. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD. A Funeral Home Service will be held on Monday evening at 7:45pm. At the request of the family, Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 9, 2019