GERALD F. GOGUEN

GERALD F. GOGUEN Obituary
GOGUEN, Gerakd F. Of Tewksbury, and a former longtime resident of Wilmington, October 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Perry) Goguen. Devoted father of Brad Goguen of Lowell, Linda Carlino and her husband John of Tewksbury, Brenda Jackson and her husband Blair of Salem, NH, William Driscoll and his wife Denise of Lowell. Loving grandfather of Rosalinda and Cassius Goguen, Julie and Jennifer Carlino, Kerry and Kaitelyn Jackson, William Driscoll, Jr., Robert and Alisha Driscoll. Also survived by four loving great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Marilyn Goguen-Frith. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Wednesday, October 30th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
