KENNY, Gerard F. Born on December 10, 1938 in Medford, MA, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a short illness. He was a graduate of Holy Cross College in 1960 and Tufts Medical School in 1964. Veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served his country from 1960 to 1968. For over 40 years, he had a distinguished career as a Radiologist, serving most of those years at Mt. Auburn Hospital. An avid golfer, he found a second home (and a few trophies) at Winchester Country Club. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Elizabeth (O'Connor) Kenny, and his six children: James and his wife Robin Kenny, Kate and her husband Joel Townsend, Meg Kenny and her husband Todd Ameden, Elizabeth Kenny and her husband George Conard, Jessica Kenny and her fianc? Evan Collins, and Ryan and his wife Kristen Kenny. He was a loving grandfather to eight adoring grandchildren: Greg, Meredith, Jackson, Isabel, Jillian, Nora, Will, and Aidan. Predeceased by his father James F. Kenny, his mother Madeline (Kennedy) Kenny, his brother James Kenny, and his sister Mary Kenny, Gerry is also survived by his sister Madelyn and her husband James Brown, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER, on Tuesday, August 20, from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10AM at St. Joseph Church in Medford. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund in his memory, www.ouimet.org. For online condolences please visit
www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019