GERALD F. MCCARTHY
1939 - 2020-08-27
McCARTHY, Gerald F. Gerald F. "Gerry" McCarthy, of North Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Milton, MA and Estero, FL, passed away August 27th, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Boston, he attended Cathedral High School. He was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Lundmark) McCarthy. He served in the Air Force just after high school. He worked for 23 years at the MBTA before retiring and moving south to run his business, The Towers at Ocean Creek, in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Beloved husband for 59 years of Evelyn J. (Watt). Father of Deborah M. of Canton, MA, Janine M. Carroll and her husband, Chris, of Easton, MA, Michelle L. of Canton, MA and Michael J. and his wife, Pepper, of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Grandfather of John (JJ), Christopher, Collin, Hannah, Natasha, Analiese, Courtney, James, Jackie and Ava. Brother of Kathy Kirby and her husband, Paul, of Norfolk, MA, Linda Cleary and her late husband, George, of Dedham, MA and Joseph and his wife, Joanie, of Utah. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass to be held at Sacred Heart Parish in Roslindale, MA on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10 a.m., with burial at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association.

View the online memorial for Gerald F. McCARTHY


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
