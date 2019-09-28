|
DELANEY, Gerald Francis "Jerry" Age 77, died on September 5, 2019 in Bangor, Maine after a brief illness. Jerry lived in Cherryfield, Maine, but was formerly of Natick, Massachusetts. Born on October 7, 1941 in Brookline, Massachusetts to the late Gertrude and William Delaney, he was the youngest of five, survived by his brother Edward and predeceased by his sisters Dorothy and Rita and his brother Jack. He is also survived by his former wife Patricia Forbes Delaney, as well as nieces, nephews and many friends. Jerry had two interests that were constants in his life: carpentry and sailing. He spent four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and later joined the Merchant Marine. A carpenter by trade, he would always be working on a project - usually fixing a boat! Jerry will be remembered as a kind man, who enjoyed helping others. No Services are planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019