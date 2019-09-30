Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
GERALD FRANCIS "GERRY" MCGOVERN Sr.

GERALD FRANCIS "GERRY" MCGOVERN Sr. Obituary
McGOVERN, Gerald Francis "Gerry" Sr. Age 93, of Brighton. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept 29, 2019. Gerry was a proud American who served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII, from 1944-1946. Five years later he married the love of his life, the late Mary T. (Mayo) McGovern. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary McGovern of Brighton. Dear brother of Robert McGovern of Jamaica Plain, the late Charles McGovern, Eileen Stracuzzi, and Mae Toomey. Loving father of Thomas and wife Deb of Allston, Linda Ferrari of Brighton, Marie Cousineau of Brighton, Jean Wilson and husband Stephen of West Roxbury, Michael and wife Kathy of South Yarmouth, Carole and husband Daniel of Weymouth and the late Gerald Francis, Jr. He is also survived by his 15 loving grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and his dog Chesty. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, October 3rd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, October 2nd from 4-8 pm. Gerry was also a past exalted ruler of The Brighton Lodge of Elks. In lieu of flowers, donations may kindly be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions and guestbook, see www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617-782-1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
