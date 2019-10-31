Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
(781) 631-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home
142 Elm Street
Marblehead, MA 01945
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Star of the Sea Church
Marblehead, MA
View Map
GERALD "JERRY" FRONGILLO

GERALD "JERRY" FRONGILLO Obituary
FRONGILLO, Gerald "Jerry" Age 67, of Marblehead, Oct. 29. Husband of Deborah (Santerre) Frongillo. Longtime diver and pile driver and member MA Carpenter's Union Local # 56. Son of Lillian (Monzione) Frongillo, of CA, and the late Ernest Frongillo, Jr. Father of Teresa Smith and husband, Stephen of Marblehead and Thomas Frongillo and girlfriend, Drew Cohen of CA; "Papa" of Morgan and Stella Smith; brother of Ernest Frongillo, III and wife, Bernadette of NH, Gail Deveau and husband, Timothy of CA, and the late Thomas and John Frongillo; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Mon., Nov. 4 at 10 AM Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Donations to via stjude.org. Visiting Hours: Sun., Nov. 3, 1 PM to 5 PM at the Funeral Home. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm St., 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Gerald "Jerry" FRONGILLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019
