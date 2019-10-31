|
FRONGILLO, Gerald "Jerry" Age 67, of Marblehead, Oct. 29. Husband of Deborah (Santerre) Frongillo. Longtime diver and pile driver and member MA Carpenter's Union Local # 56. Son of Lillian (Monzione) Frongillo, of CA, and the late Ernest Frongillo, Jr. Father of Teresa Smith and husband, Stephen of Marblehead and Thomas Frongillo and girlfriend, Drew Cohen of CA; "Papa" of Morgan and Stella Smith; brother of Ernest Frongillo, III and wife, Bernadette of NH, Gail Deveau and husband, Timothy of CA, and the late Thomas and John Frongillo; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Mon., Nov. 4 at 10 AM Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Donations to via stjude.org. Visiting Hours: Sun., Nov. 3, 1 PM to 5 PM at the Funeral Home. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead 142 Elm St., 781-631-0076 eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019