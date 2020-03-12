Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:15 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD COONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD G. COONEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD G. COONEY Obituary
COONEY, Gerald G. Jr. Of Quincy, passed away peacefully, March 9, 2020 surrounded by his family; he was 93. The beloved husband of the late Mary P. (Page) Cooney. Cherished father of James E. "Jim" Cooney and his wife Lisa of Braintree, John G. Cooney of Quincy, Paul T. Cooney and his wife Diane of East Sandwich, Eileen M. DeIorio and her husband Chuck of Milton and Anne P. Leary and her husband Mike of Hingham. Gerald is the son of the late Gerald G. Cooney, Sr. and Agnes B. (Kelly) Cooney. Brother of the late Margaret Mary Cooney. Devoted Grandpa to Jacqueline and Alexandra Cooney, Caitlin, Meaghan, Jeremiah and Erin Cooney and Samantha and Matthew Leary.

Gerry enlisted in the military from high school and served in the United States Navy during W.W.II. He had a strong work ethic and was proud of his 36 years of management service with New England Telephone Company. He was a loyal and diehard Boston sports fan, who loved hockey and the Bruins in particular. He was a founding member of the Quincy Youth Hockey Organization and enjoyed much success coaching as well. He was blessed with 32 years of retirement in which he spent the great majority of his time involved with family activities, events and participating in his grandchildren's busy lives. He also spent time traveling to Europe as well as taking cruises and was happiest vacationing with Mary in New Hampshire; relaxing at Lake Winnipesaukee visiting Chuck and Eileen.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grandfather who cherished his family. Although they are heartbroken at his loss, they are grateful for all the blessings he brought into their lives. He will live on in their hearts forever.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Monday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:15 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 12 PM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Gerald G. Cooney, Jr. may be made to Mass Eye & Ear Hospital for Retinitis Pigmentosa Research, Development Office, 243 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -