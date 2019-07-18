Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD G. MCCLELLAN

GERALD G. MCCLELLAN Obituary
McCLELLAN, Gerald G. Of Medford, passed away on July 16, at the Massachusetts General Hospital of Boston with his family by his side. Devoted son of the late William and Merna McClellan. Beloved husband of 51 years to Kathleen (Glines) McClellan. Devoted father of Gerald McClellan, Jr. and his wife Silmara of Peabody, and Leighton McClellan of Bloomfield, CT. Soon-to-be grandfather of Oliver McClellan. Dear brother of the late William McClellan, Jr., and Carrol Schnee and her husband Ralph of Lancaster, PA. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Late Army veteran of the Vietnam War. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Monday, July 22, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 5 PM. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
