ISENBERG, Dr. Gerald Age 82, of Dedham, formerly of Wayland and Needham, passed on October 9th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Isenberg and the late Jo-Anne Snyder Isenberg. Devoted companion of Joyce Creiger. Loving father of Stephanie Cooper & Scott Zeitlan, Paul & Robin Isenberg and stepfather of Nancy & Scott Richmond, Richard & Aris Snyder and Alison & Daniel Reiser. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Ashley, Abigail, Jeffrey, Erica, Paul, Gabrielle, Jacob and Hayley. Dear brother of Shaya & Bahira Isenberg and brother-in-law of Ann & Leon Stone. Uncle to Susan Stone, Julie Stone, Jennifer Blacker and Michelle Pearlstein and their families. Jerry was a prominent periodontist for over 50 years and professor at Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon on Sunday, October 13th at 1:45pm. Following the service, the family will receive visitors at Stephanie and Scott's home until 9:00pm, continuing Monday, 2-4:00pm and 7-9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 11, 2019