BRUNO, Gerald J. Of North Andover, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Born to the late Sebastiano and Margherita (Coiro) Bruno of Woburn. He is loved and survived by his wife, Joyce (Langley) Bruno, their daughter Diane and her fiancé, Dan Shepherd. Also, son Gerald Jr., daughter Kara and her husband Leo Crowe. He was the loving grandfather of Madden, Mason, Meredith, Michael, Mitchell, Claudia, Catrina, Caroline and Christine. Jerry is survived by his twin brother, Anthony and his wife Carol of Woburn, sister Josephine and her husband Charles Hughes of Woburn, sister Rose Grover of Everett, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Jerry served in the US Army in the 82 Airborne Division during the Korean War. He studied Engineering, Architecture, Education and Education Administration. He worked at Raytheon Corporation as an engineer, designing parts of NASA's Apollo 11. He taught for 37 years in the Drafting and Design Dept at Northeast Regional Vocational School in Wakefield. He offered wise counsel, mentorship and friendship to generations of students and faculty. As an architect, he designed many homes in the Merrimack Valley and Middlesex County areas. He enjoyed teaching scuba diving and flying airplanes. He will be missed by many. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845 on Tuesday from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Ridgewood Cemetery, 177 Salem Street, North Andover. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Methuen, MA 01844.



View the online memorial for Gerald J. BRUNO Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019