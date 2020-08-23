|
CIARDIELLO , Gerald J. "Jay" Age 51, of Watertown, and formerly of Wellesley, passed away on August 22, 2020. Beloved son of Georgette Ciardiello and the late Ralph Ciardiello. Beloved brother of Yvonne Ciardiello and brother-in-law John Shagoury. Survived by his loving nieces Lyndsey Shagoury, Nicole Shagoury, Danielle Farrugia and her husband Chris and their two children. Jay was a home builder who thrived on helping others. He loved spending time with his extended family and also enjoyed spending time with friends and their families, and traveling throughout the country. He was very active as a volunteer mentor in various support groups and was told by many people that he made a big difference in their lives. He was also a member of the Newton Elks. A visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) Wellesley on Wednesday, August 26th from 9:30-11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd. Wellesley at 11:30am. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gerald's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020