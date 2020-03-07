Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:30 AM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
GERALD J. "JERRY" COLELLA

GERALD J. "JERRY" COLELLA Obituary
COLELLA, Gerald J. "Jerry" Of Malden, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maria (Sarno) Colella. Son of the late Joseph & Celia (DellSola) Colella. Loving father of Gina Hurley & her husband Michael of Woburn & Craig Colella & his wife Maria of Hamilton. Brother of the late Cynthia Cleary & her late husband Bob. Dear brother-in-law of Cabby Johnson & her late husband Doug, Ralph Sarno, & Moe Sarno & his wife Heather. Devoted grandfather of Dillon & Alyson Hurley & Carlo Colella. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:30am prior to the Service. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to , 185 Franklin St., Boston, MA 02110. Late U.S. Army National Guard Veteran, Vietnam Era. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
