COLELLA, Gerald J. "Jerry" Of Malden, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maria (Sarno) Colella. Son of the late Joseph & Celia (DellSola) Colella. Loving father of Gina Hurley & her husband Michael of Woburn & Craig Colella & his wife Maria of Hamilton. Brother of the late Cynthia Cleary & her late husband Bob. Dear brother-in-law of Cabby Johnson & her late husband Doug, Ralph Sarno, & Moe Sarno & his wife Heather. Devoted grandfather of Dillon & Alyson Hurley & Carlo Colella. He is also survived by nieces & nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:30am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:30am prior to the Service. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to , 185 Franklin St., Boston, MA 02110. Late U.S. Army National Guard Veteran, Vietnam Era. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020