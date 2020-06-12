Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD DEBELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD J. "JERRY" DEBELLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD J. "JERRY" DEBELLIS Obituary
DeBELLIS, Gerald J. "Jerry" In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, passed away on June 10, 2020. Loving son of Janet (Norton) and Joseph Wallace of Weymouth and Gerald F. DeBellis of Brockton. Devoted brother of Sharon Dillon and her husband Mark of Quincy, Noelle DeBellis and her fiancé Brian O'Connor of Weymouth, Roni Partosan and her husband Leo of Braintree and Catherine DeBellis of Brockton. Cherished uncle of Colleen Dillon of Quincy and Jason Graybill, Jr. of Weymouth. Nephew of Rosemary Kubera of Quincy, Stephen and Joseph Norton, both of South Boston. Also survived by his best friend Rocky, his cat and many loving cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday, June 14th from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Monday, June 15th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Jerry was a longtime member of Community Boating, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to the Harry McDonough Sailing Center, PO Box 464, South Boston, MA 02127.

View the online memorial for Gerald J. "Jerry" DeBELLIS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -