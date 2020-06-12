|
DeBELLIS, Gerald J. "Jerry" In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, passed away on June 10, 2020. Loving son of Janet (Norton) and Joseph Wallace of Weymouth and Gerald F. DeBellis of Brockton. Devoted brother of Sharon Dillon and her husband Mark of Quincy, Noelle DeBellis and her fiancé Brian O'Connor of Weymouth, Roni Partosan and her husband Leo of Braintree and Catherine DeBellis of Brockton. Cherished uncle of Colleen Dillon of Quincy and Jason Graybill, Jr. of Weymouth. Nephew of Rosemary Kubera of Quincy, Stephen and Joseph Norton, both of South Boston. Also survived by his best friend Rocky, his cat and many loving cousins. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday, June 14th from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Monday, June 15th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Jerry was a longtime member of Community Boating, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jerry may be made to the Harry McDonough Sailing Center, PO Box 464, South Boston, MA 02127.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2020