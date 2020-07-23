|
FRAZIER, Gerald J. Of Melrose, formerly of Medford, July 21, 2020, at age 92. Beloved husband of Constance (King) Frazier, and the late Janet L. Frazier. Father of Kevin C. Frazier of Methuen, David Frazier of RI, and the late Ronald P. Frazier. Stepfather of Cheryl F. King of Salem, NH, Patricia H. Coscia of Melrose, Cindy Hickey of Haverhill, Donna O'Keefe of RI, and Robin Morrell of Wakefield. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden on Saturday, July 25 at 10am. Military honors presented by the US Navy. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020