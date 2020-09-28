1/
GERALD J. MCCARTHY
McCARTHY, Gerald J. Age 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020 in Sandisfield, MA. Born in Dorchester, he was the son of Jeremiah and Catherine McCarthy. Graduate of St. Peter's School and Catholic Memorial High School. He proudly served in Vietnam with the USMC and was awarded a Purple Heart. A former member of the B.P.D and long-time resident of the VA Health System. He is survived by a sister Ann, brothers Kevin and Brian as well as nieces Samantha Krenz, Elizabeth Hughes, Kerri Devine, Julie Deck and nephew Patrick Scott. He was a good brother, friend and uncle. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark's Church, Dorchester on September 30 at 10:00 AM, burial following at Veterans Cemetery Boerne, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
