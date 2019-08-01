Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
1362 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA
View Map
GERALD J. MURRAY Jr.

GERALD J. MURRAY Jr. Obituary
MURRAY, Gerald J. Jr. Age 83, passed away peacefully on July 26th in Needham. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 57 years, Mary Kay, and a loving father and role model to his five children, Gerry, Chris, Margaret, Tom, and Liz and their spouses Ronna, Laura, Charles, Alex, and Steve. He was a proud grandfather of Tucker (predeceased), Kyle, Ben, Caitlyn, Noah, James, Bridget, Hugo, William, Helena, and Evan. He was a faithful Catholic and committed member of Saint Joseph's Parish in Needham. Gerry was born in New Haven, CT on November 11, 1935 to Rose Shanahan and Gerald Murray. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, John. Gerry was a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Business School. He served in the Army Reserve. During his business career he worked for ATT, Xerox, and Motorola. He traveled extensively around the world and retired as Vice President and General Manager of the International Division of Motorola Information Systems Group at the age of 59. Gerry had many interests. He loved art, music, sports, and the great outdoors. He collected antique books and Japanese art. He loved music from classical to country to classic rock. He enjoyed cross country skiing, hiking, running, golfing, juggling, and tending the woodlands of his vacation home in NH. He liked to challenge himself with extreme adventures such as sky diving, mountain and ice climbing. But above all was his dedication to his family. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, NEEDHAM, on Friday, August 9th from 4 to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Avenue, Needham, on Saturday, August 10th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to the (). For obit, directions or to share a memory of Gerry, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019
