O'BRIEN, Gerald J. "Jerry" Of Duxbury, MA, 68, passed away on August 21, 2019 in Milton. Born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1950 in Dorchester, Jerry was proud of his Irish Catholic heritage, raised in and serving as an alter boy at Saint Kevin's Parish in Dorchester. He later moved to Wollaston and graduated from North Quincy High School. He served in the National Guard and worked for Boston Edison for over 40 years. Jerry loved cooking for his family, especially "papa noodles" for his grandsons and at large family gatherings and holidays. He was an avid traveler, enjoying many trips to Hawaii, Turks and Caicos, Italy, Ireland and the Caribbean. He loved Boston sports teams, especially the Celtics and Patriots, and enjoyed the beach, music, reading and spending time with his family. He was the beloved son of Leo J. and Eileen M. O'Brien. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Patricia A. (nee Hyder) and was the proud father of Brendan C. and Tracie Frommelt of Portland, OR; Shannon K. and Christopher Healey of Hanover; and Meaghan E. and Joshua Foote of Plympton. He was the devoted papa to his four grandsons he loved so much: Finnegan, Leo, Sullivan and Charlie. He is also survived by his brother Paul O'Brien and his wife, Patricia, of Fredricksburg, VA and Patrick O'Brien of Wollaston, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in MARSHFIELD. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street in Duxbury. In lieu of gifts, the family asks that you consider donating in Jerry's name to St. Coletta's Cardinal Cushing Center, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339 or to Seasons Hospice and Pallative Care, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For online guestbook, driving directions and other helpful links, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2019