DeFILIPPO, Gerald James "Jerry" Of Hingham, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. He was 83.
Born and raised in Everett, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Filomena DiFilippo. Jerry attended local schools and graduated from Everett High School with the Class of 1955. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged on March 18, 1958. Following his time in the service, Jerry continued his education by earning his Bachelor's degree from UMass Amherst and then completing his Master's in Business Administration at Columbia University.
Jerry was a real estate and finance entrepreneur. He had a fruitful career and loved his profession. He treasured the relationships he built throughout the years. Following his retirement, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed cycling, nature, occasional visits to the casinos, breaking bread with friends and family, completing crossword puzzles and spending time with his dogs.
Jerry was a generous person who cared about others. He was loving, intelligent, an animal lover and had a great sense of humor. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family and friends. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.
Jerry was the beloved husband of the late Judith M. (Murphy) DeFilippo, who died in 2017. Together they shared many years of loving marriage. He was the devoted father of John G. DeFilippo of Quincy and Marisa J. Peek and her husband Jeffrey of Sudbury, the loving Papa of Courtney and Connor Peek, both of Sudbury, and the dear brother of Madeline Vertullo and her late husband Frank of Everett. Jerry was preceded in death by his siblings: Tony DeFilippo and his wife Marylou of Wellesley, Jimmy DeFilippo of Everett, and Dora DeFilippo of Everett.
Funeral Services will be held privately. Jerry will be interred in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Jerry's name to a local pet shelter or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2020