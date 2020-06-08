|
BOJAS, Gerald Joseph "Jerry", June 6, 2020, in Middleton, age 83. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marion Bojas, his sister Marilyn Harber of Ann Arbor, MI, his son, Jonathan Bojas, his daughter, Julianne Hazard and her husband, Gregg Hazard of North Andover, MA and his beloved grandchildren Emily and Dylan Hazard. He was predeceased by his parents Jerome and Viola Bojas of Dearborn, MI. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, June 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 South Main St., MIDDLETON, MA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerry's life. Social distancing and all MA protocols will be followed. Please visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com for complete details. Mackey Funeral Home 128 S Main St - Rt 114 Middleton, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2020