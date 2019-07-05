|
DOYLE, Gerald "Gerry" Joseph Of Hingham, March 19, 1942 – June 21, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and physician. Husband to Sheila (Kelley) Doyle of Hingham, having just celebrated 50 years of marriage last summer. Father to Kelley Doyle Whalen of Hingham, MA and Geoffrey Brian Doyle of Rye, NY. Devoted grandfather to Peyton, Lila and Gus Belsher and Caroline, Patrick, Graham and Garrett Doyle. Supportive father-in-law to Walter Whalen and Kristen (Hogan) Doyle and welcoming stepgrandparent to Payton and Hannah Whalen. Son of Tom and Leah Doyle (both deceased), brother of Tom Doyle (deceased), Ken Doyle of Hingham, and Anne Maciel of Haverhill, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Cecelia Church, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston, Tuesday July 9 at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. For complete obituary or to send a condolence message to the family, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019