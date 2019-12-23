|
FABIANO, Gerald L. Of Revere, formerly of East Boston and Peabody, December 20, 2019. Retired Boston Police Officer, US Navy Veteran Korean War. Father of JoAnn Fabiano Sims of Peabody, Gerald Fabiano, Jr. of Danvers, and the late Robyn Fabiano. Grandfather of Ricky Sims and his wife Caroline of Rowley, Jessica Sims of Manhattan, New York, and Jillian Sims and her fiancé Joseph Ricci of South Berwick, Maine. Brother of Anna Vellante of East Boston, Eleanor DePalma of Stoughton, and the late Carmella Antonnucci, Elizabeth Matt, Rita Tritto, Mary Spina, and Frank, Rocco, Sonny, and Tony Fabiano. Uncle of many nieces and nephews including Mark Vellante of Lynnfield; also survived by Teresa Fabiano of Florida. Funeral on Friday at 10:30am from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am in St. Pius V Church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Funeral Home prior to Mass from 8:30am-10:30am. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019