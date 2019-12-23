Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD FABIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD L. FABIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD L. FABIANO Obituary
FABIANO, Gerald L. Of Revere, formerly of East Boston and Peabody, December 20, 2019. Retired Boston Police Officer, US Navy Veteran Korean War. Father of JoAnn Fabiano Sims of Peabody, Gerald Fabiano, Jr. of Danvers, and the late Robyn Fabiano. Grandfather of Ricky Sims and his wife Caroline of Rowley, Jessica Sims of Manhattan, New York, and Jillian Sims and her fiancé Joseph Ricci of South Berwick, Maine. Brother of Anna Vellante of East Boston, Eleanor DePalma of Stoughton, and the late Carmella Antonnucci, Elizabeth Matt, Rita Tritto, Mary Spina, and Frank, Rocco, Sonny, and Tony Fabiano. Uncle of many nieces and nephews including Mark Vellante of Lynnfield; also survived by Teresa Fabiano of Florida. Funeral on Friday at 10:30am from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am in St. Pius V Church. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation in the Funeral Home prior to Mass from 8:30am-10:30am. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -