1/1
GERALD MARIO CARPINELLA Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARPINELLA, Gerald Mario Jr. LYNN—Age 87, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Fuller) Carpinella. Born in Lynn, MA on June 26, 1933, he was the son of the late Gerald M. Carpinella, Sr. and Mary (Moleti) Carpinella, and brother of the late Gloria Carpinella Kallelis. Surviving Jerry are his four beloved children, Michael Carpinella and his wife Colleen of Stoneham, Gina Navaroli and her loving partner J.J. McManus of Lynn, David Carpinella and his wife Jennifer of Wilmington, and Paula Carpinella and her loving partner Salvatore Airofarulla of Nahant, his six wonderful grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Daniel and Alyssa Navaroli, Gabrielle, Francesca, Christian, and Matthew Carpinella, his brother-in-law Nick Kallelis and his four nieces, Karen, Lisa, Cindi, and Kris, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Arrangements: At the request of the family, a Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at a later date, when all are able to gather and share memories. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Jerry's honor may be made to either Hospice of the North Shore, Kaplan Family Hospice, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923, Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com

View the online memorial for Gerald Mario Jr. CARPINELLA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
7815993901
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved