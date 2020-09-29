CARPINELLA, Gerald Mario Jr. LYNN—Age 87, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Fuller) Carpinella. Born in Lynn, MA on June 26, 1933, he was the son of the late Gerald M. Carpinella, Sr. and Mary (Moleti) Carpinella, and brother of the late Gloria Carpinella Kallelis. Surviving Jerry are his four beloved children, Michael Carpinella and his wife Colleen of Stoneham, Gina Navaroli and her loving partner J.J. McManus of Lynn, David Carpinella and his wife Jennifer of Wilmington, and Paula Carpinella and her loving partner Salvatore Airofarulla of Nahant, his six wonderful grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Daniel and Alyssa Navaroli, Gabrielle, Francesca, Christian, and Matthew Carpinella, his brother-in-law Nick Kallelis and his four nieces, Karen, Lisa, Cindi, and Kris, as well as many other dear relatives and friends. Arrangements: At the request of the family, a Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at a later date, when all are able to gather and share memories. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Jerry's honor may be made to either Hospice of the North Shore
, Kaplan Family Hospice
, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923, Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com View the online memorial for Gerald Mario Jr. CARPINELLA