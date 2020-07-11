|
|
GOOLKASIAN, Gerald Michael Age 98, of Newtonville, passed peacefully in his home on July 7, 2020. He was born in Dorchester to the late Annie (Toumajanian) and Khatchador Goolkasian on September 3, 1921. He was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor. As a child, he enjoyed bike riding, excelled in school, worked the family businesses, and dreamed of becoming a baseball player. Yet, as fate would have it, he was part of the mandatory draft in 1942 where he gained honored entry into the Army Specialized Training Program and was shipped out to the newly reformed 10th Armored division, 3rd Tank Battalion, Company B, Team Desobry just as the action was developing on the Western Front. Near the village of Noville during the Battle of the Bulge, he was severely wounded and was awarded two Purple Hearts and 3 Silver Stars for his service. After multiple surgeries, he returned stateside to Cardinal Cushing Hospital where he met his future wife, the lovely and talented Eleanora of Framingham, with whom he recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. He graduated from BU on the GI bill and went into business as a salesman and manager for John Hancock Life Insurance. He moved to Newton in 1950, where his greatest devotion was to the care and love of his wife and 7 children. He dedicated all of his boundless energy and grateful zest for life to teaching his children by example. Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Eleanora V. (Fiorio) Goolkasian, his children: Ann & Tom O'Donnell, Eleanora & Enrique Lugo, Gerald, Jr. & Amy (Galehouse) Goolkasian, Virginia Goolkasian, Marjorie & Andy Masse, Barbara & John Keane, and David & Heather (Morgan) Goolkasian. He will continue to be honored and loved by his grandchildren: Carly, Alexis, Jasmine, Olivia, Max, Gillian, Shaun, Sydney, Mercedes, and Gabriel. Larger than life, everyone who knew Gerry well or met him for ten minutes was struck by his gregarious, loving, generous, and compassionate personality and his demonstrative story-telling. He was and will continue to be a tower of strength and faithfulness to those he loved. At this time, the family will hold a private ceremony and may schedule a more formal Memorial Mass when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation at https://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/ And so it goes...Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020