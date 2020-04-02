|
MILLER, Gerald "Gerry" Of Canton, MA. Entered into rest on March 31, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (Fishman) Miller, and the longtime companion of Marion Levy. Devoted father of Susan Miller-King, Joni Miller and Ronald Miller and his wife Tomma Henckel. Cherished grandfather of Sophie Miller, Shay Henckel and Keegan Henckel-Miller. Loving brother of the late Harriet Lavine. Graveside Services and Burial are private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gerry may be donated to a , or to help others during the current health crisis. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020