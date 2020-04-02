Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD "GERRY" MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD "GERRY" MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Gerald "Gerry" Of Canton, MA. Entered into rest on March 31, 2020 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances (Fishman) Miller, and the longtime companion of Marion Levy. Devoted father of Susan Miller-King, Joni Miller and Ronald Miller and his wife Tomma Henckel. Cherished grandfather of Sophie Miller, Shay Henckel and Keegan Henckel-Miller. Loving brother of the late Harriet Lavine. Graveside Services and Burial are private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Gerry may be donated to a , or to help others during the current health crisis. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -