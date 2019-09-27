|
|
NATHANSON, Gerald "Jerry" Of Bedford. June 29, 1944 - September 20, 2019. A man of many interests, from flying to shrimping, coaching to computers, hockey to baseball, theater to walks in the woods, and of course his beloved dogs. His life was full of adventures as he traveled the world doing lighting design with rock and roll bands including Emerson Lake and Palmer, Boz Scaggs, Earth Wind and Fire, Linda Ronstadt, and others. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Kalb and son, AJ Nathanson of Bedford. As well as his brother, Mark from St. Paul Minnesota, his in-laws, Gene Kalb and Linda Pollitz, and niece, Mary Kalb of Bedford, along with many cousins from Minnesota and Iowa. A Celebration of his Life will take place at First Parish Bedford, 75 Great Rd., Bedford on Sunday, November 10, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Jerry was always a fan of the outdoors and was particularly fond of wolves. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation in Jerry's name to the International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N., Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55428.
View the online memorial for Gerald "Jerry" NATHANSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019