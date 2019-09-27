Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Parish Bedford
75 Great Rd.
Bedford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD NATHANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD "JERRY" NATHANSON


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD "JERRY" NATHANSON Obituary
NATHANSON, Gerald "Jerry" Of Bedford. June 29, 1944 - September 20, 2019. A man of many interests, from flying to shrimping, coaching to computers, hockey to baseball, theater to walks in the woods, and of course his beloved dogs. His life was full of adventures as he traveled the world doing lighting design with rock and roll bands including Emerson Lake and Palmer, Boz Scaggs, Earth Wind and Fire, Linda Ronstadt, and others. He leaves behind his wife, Laura Kalb and son, AJ Nathanson of Bedford. As well as his brother, Mark from St. Paul Minnesota, his in-laws, Gene Kalb and Linda Pollitz, and niece, Mary Kalb of Bedford, along with many cousins from Minnesota and Iowa. A Celebration of his Life will take place at First Parish Bedford, 75 Great Rd., Bedford on Sunday, November 10, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Jerry was always a fan of the outdoors and was particularly fond of wolves. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation in Jerry's name to the International Wolf Center, 7100 Northland Circle N., Suite 205, Minneapolis, MN 55428.

View the online memorial for Gerald "Jerry" NATHANSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now