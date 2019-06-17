|
SUDATI, Gerald P. Of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield, age 74, died June 16, 2019, at Hathorne Hill in Danvers. Loving father of Jeffrey Sudati of Peabody, Jason Sudati and his wife Kristen, and Stephanie Greenway and her husband Jared all of Windham, NH. Loving grandfather of Justin & Ethan Sudati. His Funeral Mass will be held from Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9 AM, followed by his Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Lynnfield at 10 AM. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday, June 21 from 4 to 7 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerald's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019