1/1
GERALD PETER HALEY
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HALEY, Gerald Peter Of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, Massachusetts, passed away on October 11, 2020, at the age of 75. Born November 11, 1944, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Jerry grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Diana Haley. They were married on October 12, 1967, and celebrated more than 51 years together. Jerry, Diana and their children had the pleasure of traveling to many destinations together. As a family, they lived in Europe, Asia and across the United States.

Jerry was a successful procurement executive who leaves a large legacy of former colleagues and friends. He loved socializing with his friends at his favorite restaurants around the world, as well as having large family Thanksgiving gatherings. Jerry had a gift for connecting people and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.

Jerry was the loving father of Stephen Haley and his wife Alicia, Carolyn Givens and her husband Greg, Michael Haley and his wife Courtney and the late Jerry Haley and his wife Allison, son of the late Joseph and Glenda Haley, cherished grandfather of 10 wonderful grandchildren, devoted brother of the late Joseph Haley, Paul Haley, Dennis Haley, Kathy Nestor and Robert Haley.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 1st from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. All must follow the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity. A private Funeral Mass for immediate family only (due to Covid-19 church requirements) will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, in St. Mary's Church, Randolph. Following the Mass, all are invited to attend the Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph at 11:00 AM. The family appreciates the many kind responses they have received. Jerry will be dearly missed by all and he would want you to express your love to those you value. In honor of him, take a moment to reach out to an old friend or family member and reconnect. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit

www.cartwrightfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cartwright Funeral Home Inc.- Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved