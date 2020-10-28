HALEY, Gerald Peter Of Houston, Texas, formerly of Randolph, Massachusetts, passed away on October 11, 2020, at the age of 75. Born November 11, 1944, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, Jerry grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Diana Haley. They were married on October 12, 1967, and celebrated more than 51 years together. Jerry, Diana and their children had the pleasure of traveling to many destinations together. As a family, they lived in Europe, Asia and across the United States.Jerry was a successful procurement executive who leaves a large legacy of former colleagues and friends. He loved socializing with his friends at his favorite restaurants around the world, as well as having large family Thanksgiving gatherings. Jerry had a gift for connecting people and his influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.Jerry was the loving father of Stephen Haley and his wife Alicia, Carolyn Givens and her husband Greg, Michael Haley and his wife Courtney and the late Jerry Haley and his wife Allison, son of the late Joseph and Glenda Haley, cherished grandfather of 10 wonderful grandchildren, devoted brother of the late Joseph Haley, Paul Haley, Dennis Haley, Kathy Nestor and Robert Haley.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, November 1st from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. All must follow the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity. A private Funeral Mass for immediate family only (due to Covid-19 church requirements) will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, in St. Mary's Church, Randolph. Following the Mass, all are invited to attend the Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph at 11:00 AM. The family appreciates the many kind responses they have received. Jerry will be dearly missed by all and he would want you to express your love to those you value. In honor of him, take a moment to reach out to an old friend or family member and reconnect. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit