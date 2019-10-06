|
|
HYNES, Gerald Pomeroy "Jay" Of Scituate, MA, passed away peacefully at home on October, 3, 2019, at the age of 80. Jay was born in Worcester, MA to the late Gerald and Mary (Pomeroy) Hynes.
In his early years, Jay lived in Framingham, and was a member of the Framingham Country Club. Jay graduated from St. Sebastian Country Day School class of 1957, and Boston College class of 1961. It was while attending Boston College; he would meet his future wife, Rae Johnson of Natick MA. Jay was the owner of Interstate Drywall, Inc. of Wellesley Hills. Then moving to Scituate in 1973, Jay continued playing golf as a member of Scituate Country Club, and loved driving a restored 1950's Willies Jeep to the Scituate beaches to soak up the sun and surf. Jay enjoyed travel as well, and the family vacations included trips to Bermuda, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico for the beaches and golf. Jay also enjoyed skiing, and the family took annual winter vacations to North Conway, as well as ski trips to Mont-Tremblant Canada and Chamonix France. Later travel with Rae included trips to Tuscany Italy, Egypt, Greece, Australia, Hawaii, and two trips to Cuba, which was a favorite. In addition to work, golf and travel, Jay loved music. He attended many concerts over the years and could be found on most evenings enjoying his favorite Grateful Dead and Rolling Stones records and CDs at home.
Jay is survived by his wife, Rae (Johnson) Hynes of Scituate MA, daughters, Elizabeth Porta and her husband Mark Porta of Plymouth MA; Jennifer Adams and her husband Daniel Adams of Scituate MA. Jay is also survived by three grandsons, Christopher, Zachary and JJ Adams.
A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held on October 27, 2019, at the Scituate Country Club, from 1-4pm. Visiting Hours are omitted. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter: 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066, or giving online at: https://scituateanimalshelter.org/donate Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019