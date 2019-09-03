|
|
CARROLL, Gerald S. Of Arlington, September 1. Beloved son of the late John F. and Mary C. (Stingel) Carroll. Brother of Daniel, Joan DeLuca and her husband Louis, Linda Collins and her husband John, the late John F., Richard W., Edward, James, William, and Mary Rita Coughlin. Survived by sisters-in-law of Marie Carroll and Ruth Carroll. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Avenue, ARLINGTON, Saturday morning, at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting Hours Friday, 4:00 to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald's memory to: March of Dimes, 515 Madison Ave., 20th floor, New York, NY 10222.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019