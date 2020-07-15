Home

GERALD S. CASPER

CASPER, Gerald S.(Jerry) Of Brookline, MA passed away unexpectedly on July 12, 2020. Loving partner of Jane Queenan and brother of Phillip Casper. Great friend to an eclectic group of individuals spanning the insurance industry, lifelong friends from Wakefield/Syracuse/Oakland and fellow patrons/owners of Perry's, Alicia's and Golden Temple. Due to current conditions, a celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
