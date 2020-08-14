Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for GERALD FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD S. FOLEY Jr.

GERALD S. FOLEY Jr. Obituary
FOLEY, Gerald S. Jr. Of Milton, formerly of Canton and Hyde Park, died on August 12th at age 82. Husband of the late Beverly A. Marcou. He is survived by Loretta M. Britt, his partner for life & best friend, of Milton & Toronto, his three loving children: Elizabeth J. Carracini of Belmont, John M. Foley & his wife Cheri of Bedford, and Peter A. Foley & his wife Lauren of Marshfield. Doting grandfather of eight terrific grandchildren: Kate, Juliana, Caroline, Michael, Peter, Jr., Sarah, Georgia and Claire. Also survived by two sisters, Maureen C. Marcia & Regina P. Peel, both of Albuquerque, NM. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Wednesday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday, 4-7 pm. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Boston College High School, Office for Institutional Advancement, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125 or visit www.bchigh.edu/give For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the Funeral Home at a time, masks are required, guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book, only 100 people will be allowed within the church, and masks are required. Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
