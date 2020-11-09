FOSTER, Gerald S. MD Dr. Gerald S. Foster, Promoted Diversity in Medical Education Dr. Gerald S. Foster passed away on November 3, 2020 at age 95. He was a physician, educator, family man and sports enthusiast. Gerald was deeply devoted to the practice of medicine and medical education, particularly for people from marginalized and underrepresented communities. His biggest legacy was in medical education where he played a leading role in bringing gender and racial equity to medical education at Harvard Medical School (HMS), and nationally, as Chairman and Faculty Associate Dean for Admissions at HMS. He served in combat during WWII as an officer in the 3rd Armored Division of the US Army in Europe. He attended Harvard Medical School, supported by the GI Bill, graduating in 1951. After residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, he joined the staff at Mass General and the Faculty of Harvard Medical School. He practiced Primary Care at Mass General for over 50 years, well into his 80's. To him, the real joy of primary care was establishing long-term relationships with patients and their families. He always felt it was a privilege to be part of their lives and they part of his. He was beloved by his patients, many of whom became lifelong friends. He loved participating at HMS both as a clinical teacher and a towering presence on the Admissions Committee, joining in 1968 and serving as Chairman and Faculty Associate Dean for Admissions from 1982 to 1998. He continued serving on the Admissions Committee reviewing applicants until he turned 90, almost 50 years of service. Reducing gender, racial and ethnic disparities in medical education were lifetime priorities for him and, as Chairman of the 13 Medical School Consortium Committee, he advocated for diversifying medical education at most of the top medical schools across the country. He reckoned that if schools like HMS admitted more women, people from marginalized communities, and students with unusual upbringings indicating character and perseverance, they would be a beacon to medical schools all around the country to do the same. It was said that he was involved in or supervised the matriculation of more young doctors at HMS than all other previous Deans of Admissions combined. During his years as Dean, 3,000 students were selected from 64,000 applications. In 1995, 50 years after the first female student enrolled at HMS, 50% of the accepted students were women. Nothing gave him more pleasure than helping an unusual applicant enter medical school, be it a high school valedictorian who came to America at age 16 not knowing any English, or an underserved student who had faced significant financial or family challenges. One of his colleagues commented, "Jerry was the driving force in diversifying the medical school class. The devotion to 'holistic' admissions prevalent today came decades after he and several courageous HMS colleagues established a way of assessing HMS candidates that remains in use to this day. No single person has done more to shape the character and diversity of each HMS class than he has. In no small way, his legacy is the eminence and success of the thousands of students he admitted." He taught in all four years of the HMS curriculum, introductory clinical courses at Mass General, and continued to teach medical students the Art of Physical Exam and Diagnosis until age 92. He often commented that he had a lifelong love affair with the Mass General and HMS, and held great gratitude to all who made this possible. Two endowments were established in his honor by former patients. The Gerald S. Foster Academy Professorship in Medicine is a tribute to excellence in both patient care and education. The Gerald S. Foster Scholarship is awarded to one incoming HMS student each year based on academic excellence and a demonstrated commitment to public service, providing financial support with the intention of encouraging public service during the student's career. Always interested in travel, he jumped at the opportunity in 1970 to take Ruth and his three teenage children to live for a year in Kampala on an exchange program with Ugandan medical educators. While there, he worked for the Department of Medicine at Mulago Hospital, served as Senior Lecturer at Makerere University Medical School, and helped set up a new American style residency training program that would allow Ugandan medical graduates to achieve such training without having to go to the UK. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 17, 1925 to Belle Kopelman Foster and Meyer B. Foster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Ruth Foster of Belmont, MA; his brother, Irwin Foster, of Pittsburgh, PA; three children (John Foster/Cheryl, Newton, MA; David Foster/Gita, Newton, MA; Sarah Foster Wetstone/Gregory, Bethesda, MD), and six deeply loved grandchildren (Lisa, Katie, Nathan, Aaron, Stephanie and Courtney). Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Gerald S. Foster Scholarship Fund at Harvard Medical School (HMS, Alumni Affairs and Development, P.O. Box 419720, Boston, MA 02241 or online at http://hms.harvard.edu/give
with an indication that the gift is for the "Gerald S. Foster Scholarship Fund in memory of Gerald Foster MD '51.")