GERALD S. GOLDMAN

GOLDMAN, Gerald S. Of Hingham, formerly of Bedford, entered into rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Dear son of the late Harry and Bessie (Morris) Goldman. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Renee (Rosenberg) Goldman. Devoted father of Jeffrey H. Goldman and his wife Debra. Loving brother of Richard D. Goldman and his wife Irene. Due to the recent restriction regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to a . www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
