Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD SHULMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD S. SHULMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD S. SHULMAN Obituary
SHULMAN, Gerald S. Gerald S. Shulman, age 90, of Peabody, MA passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He leaves behind a loving wife, Selma (Herman) Shulman, age 89, together for 67 years. Cherished son of the late Victor and Bertha (Kaufman) Shulman. Dear brother of the late Elinor (Shulman) Levy and the late Larry Shulman. Devoted father of Naomi (Shulman) McCormick, Steven Shulman, the late Howard Shulman, and David Shulman. Also survived by loving grandchildren Shane McCormick, Jason McCormick and Matthew Strommen-Shulman, great-grandchildren Aubrey McCormick, and niece Karen (Shulman) Kaplan and nephew Seth Shulman. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerald's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via https://give.caredimensions.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -