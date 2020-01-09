|
|
SHULMAN, Gerald S. Gerald S. Shulman, age 90, of Peabody, MA passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He leaves behind a loving wife, Selma (Herman) Shulman, age 89, together for 67 years. Cherished son of the late Victor and Bertha (Kaufman) Shulman. Dear brother of the late Elinor (Shulman) Levy and the late Larry Shulman. Devoted father of Naomi (Shulman) McCormick, Steven Shulman, the late Howard Shulman, and David Shulman. Also survived by loving grandchildren Shane McCormick, Jason McCormick and Matthew Strommen-Shulman, great-grandchildren Aubrey McCormick, and niece Karen (Shulman) Kaplan and nephew Seth Shulman. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerald's memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via https://give.caredimensions.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020