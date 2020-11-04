GOVOSTES, Gerald T. "Jerry" At 80 years of age, of Orient Heights, East Boston, formerly of Woburn, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Cherished son of the late Theodore "Ted" and Rose Ann (McManus) Govostes. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Portrait) Govostes. Loving father of Gerald Govostes, Jr. and his wife Vanessa of Quincy. Adored grandfather of Nicholas Govostes. Caring brother of Shirlee Michalis and her late husband Harold of CA, and the late Robert and Paul Govostes. Brother-in-law of Annemarie Young and her husband Joseph, and George Portrait and his wife Evelyn. Brother-in-law of the late Camille Portrait. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jerry was a machinist by trade. He worked at Electronics Corporation of America (ECA) in Cambridge, MA for many years as a Group Leader in the Drill Press Division before ECA's closing in the late 1980's. He was also employed for many years as a private contractor for Security Services at U.S. Coast Guard-Boston Support Services until his retirement. Family and friends will honor Jerry's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am, before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines and strict capacity limits, we ask everyone to make a brief visit and then exit the Funeral Home so others may enter. We also always ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Attending guests will also need to print their name and telephone number for contact tracing purposes. Vazza Funeral Home
781-284-1127