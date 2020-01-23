Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD T. O'BRIEN

GERALD T. O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, Gerald T. Of Walpole, January 20, beloved husband of Mary J. (Cunningham) O'Brien. Father of Thomas G. O'Brien and his wife Ellen of Foxborough and Kevin J. O'Brien of North Attleborough. Father-in-law of the late Diane O'Brien. Brother of Stephen O'Brien of Norwood and the late James, Hugh and George O'Brien. Also survived by his grandson Jack O'Brien and many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Proud member of Teamsters Local 25. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
