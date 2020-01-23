|
O'BRIEN, Gerald T. Of Walpole, January 20, beloved husband of Mary J. (Cunningham) O'Brien. Father of Thomas G. O'Brien and his wife Ellen of Foxborough and Kevin J. O'Brien of North Attleborough. Father-in-law of the late Diane O'Brien. Brother of Stephen O'Brien of Norwood and the late James, Hugh and George O'Brien. Also survived by his grandson Jack O'Brien and many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Proud member of Teamsters Local 25. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole
www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020