PALMER, Gerald T. "Gerry" Of Braintree, died October 28, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Joan F. Palmer (Morash). Loving father of Gerald T. Palmer, Jr. and his wife Barbara Lucido, Stephen M. Palmer and his late wife Ann, Terrence J. Palmer, Mark F. Palmer, Leonard J. Palmer and his wife Laurie and Mary O'Toole and her husband James. Devoted grampa of 7 grandchildren.
Gerry grew up in Jamaica Plain in the House of Angel Guardian, an all boys Catholic Orphanage. He graduated from Boston College with his Bachelors degree after serving four years in the Army Air Corps. Gerry worked as a Probation Officer at West Roxbury Court House for over 27 years, and also worked for Hughs oil for many years. Gerry was a proud alumni for Boston College and got awarded as a grand caller for his extensive charity work with the telethon. He was a member of the Norfolk trout club and an avid fly fisherman, making his own fishing rods and tying his on flys. Gerry would travel in order to catch a good salmon or trout. He was a fixture at the trout club enjoying the fishing as well as the many friends he had there. Gerry was a devout Catholic and was devoted to the church. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Saturday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree at 10 AM. Burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gerry may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019