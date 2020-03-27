Boston Globe Obituaries
GERALD THOMAS STAPLETON Sr.


1935 - 2020
GERALD THOMAS STAPLETON Sr. Obituary
STAPLETON, Gerald Thomas Sr. Age 84, of Roslindale, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 24, 2020. Born May 17, 1935 in Chelsea, MA to the late Leo J. Stapleton, Sr. and Edna Gertrude (Post) Stapleton. Loving father of Steven Stapleton, with whom he lived and was the caretaker, Karen Stapleton Gilmore of Roslindale, Paul Stapleton of West Roxbury, John (Petra) Stapleton of NH and Michael (Lisa) Stapleton of Norwood. He is survived by a brother, Ronald, of Westwood, and a sister, Dianne Holman, of Wilmington. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Leo J., Jr., Richard, James, and Thomas, and three sisters, Virginia Goff, Edna Tarris, and Nancy Kaufman. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Zeno). He was preceded in death by two daughters, Jeanine Marie and Joan Stapleton, and a son, Gerald Thomas Stapleton, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Lauren, Leigh, and Melissa, Alanna, Paul, and Roisin, Abby, and Meeghan and Thomas, and Michael and Joseph. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters-in-law, Joan Zeno of Roslindale, and Valerie Holmes Dooley of Newport Beach, CA. Because of the current health crisis, the family has decided that the Visitation and Funeral will be private. A Celebration of Gerald's Life will occur at a later date. For directions and guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
