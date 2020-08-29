USHER, Gerald Age 84 of Newton, Aug. 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Gilda (Lamorticelli) Usher. Loving father of Anne Frances Thomas & her husband Dana, Gerald Usher, Mark Usher & his wife Nancy and Daniel Usher. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth & Andrew Usher. Dear brother of James, Jack and Eddie Usher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather to celebrate Gerald's life with a Graveside Service at 12 Noon on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com