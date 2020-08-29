1/
GERALD USHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
USHER, Gerald Age 84 of Newton, Aug. 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Gilda (Lamorticelli) Usher. Loving father of Anne Frances Thomas & her husband Dana, Gerald Usher, Mark Usher & his wife Nancy and Daniel Usher. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth & Andrew Usher. Dear brother of James, Jack and Eddie Usher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather to celebrate Gerald's life with a Graveside Service at 12 Noon on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Watertown. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St. WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved