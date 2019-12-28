|
O'MALLEY, Gerald V. Of South Yarmouth and Bedford, died on Dec. 26, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanor (Fougstedt) O'Malley. Father of Linda Piantedosi and her husband, the late Paul, of Brookline, NH and Cynthia Murphy and her husband R. William of Barnstable, brother of the late Harry and David O'Malley. Grandfather of Paul "Duke" Piantedosi, Michael J. Piantedsoi and his wife Danielle, Brian R. Murphy and his wife Jessica, Kerryn Murphy-Dowling and her husband Joseph and Douglas W. Murphy and his wife Alexandra. Great-grandfather of Isabella, Amara, Owen, Cullen, Finley, Murphy, Joseph, Leo and Weston, brother-in-law of Ethel O'Malley and the late Irene O'Malley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial contributions in memory of Gerald O'Malley can be made to Cape Cod Hospital, 27 Park St., Hyannis, MA 02601. Burial will be private. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfunerlahome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019