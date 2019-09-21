Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD PATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD V. PATRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD V. PATRICK Obituary
PATRICK, Gerald V. Of Burlington, formerly of Lowell and Dracut, Sept. 20. Beloved husband of 64 years of Jean (LaTorraca). Loving father of Gail Sheehan & her husband Jackie of Mashpee, formerly of Burlington, Gerry Patrick, Jr. of Burlington, Valerie Miller & her husband Rick of Marshfield, Michael Patrick & his wife Laurie of Andover, Lisa Raucci & her husband Dave of Reading, Denise Daly & her husband Chuck of Burlington, and Chris Patrick & his partner Lisa Nye of Billerica. Brother of Arlene Aunchman of Lowell, Dorothy Webster of Lowell, the late Virginia Bryne, Donald and Leonard Patrick. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Gerry's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now