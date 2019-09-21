|
PATRICK, Gerald V. Of Burlington, formerly of Lowell and Dracut, Sept. 20. Beloved husband of 64 years of Jean (LaTorraca). Loving father of Gail Sheehan & her husband Jackie of Mashpee, formerly of Burlington, Gerry Patrick, Jr. of Burlington, Valerie Miller & her husband Rick of Marshfield, Michael Patrick & his wife Laurie of Andover, Lisa Raucci & her husband Dave of Reading, Denise Daly & her husband Chuck of Burlington, and Chris Patrick & his partner Lisa Nye of Billerica. Brother of Arlene Aunchman of Lowell, Dorothy Webster of Lowell, the late Virginia Bryne, Donald and Leonard Patrick. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Gerry's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or For directions obituary & online guestbook see www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019