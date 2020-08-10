|
CROCKER, Gerald W. "Jerry" Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, Aug. 9. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Sveistys). Proud father of James Crocker & his companion Chery Ricci of Rindge, NH, Laurie Gulbrandsen & her husband James of Derry, NH, and the late Michael Crocker. Father-in-law of Louise Crocker of Wakefield. Proud grandfather of Arielle Crocker & her fiancé John Connolly, Cody Crocker, Kristen Gulbrandsen, Brooke Wheeler, and the late Curtis Crocker. Brother of Donna D'Innocenzo & her husband Len of Cummings, GA and the late James Crocker. Brother-in-law of Deborah and William LeBlanc of Alton Bay, NH. Dear companion of Jeanne LeClair of Burlington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn Street, Burlington, with a 100-person limitation. Services will conclude with an interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the Michael & Curtis Crocker Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Northern Bank, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020