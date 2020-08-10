Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
111 Winn Street
Burlington, MA
Interment
Following Services
Pine Haven Cemetery
Burlington, MA
CROCKER, Gerald W. "Jerry" Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, Aug. 9. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Sveistys). Proud father of James Crocker & his companion Chery Ricci of Rindge, NH, Laurie Gulbrandsen & her husband James of Derry, NH, and the late Michael Crocker. Father-in-law of Louise Crocker of Wakefield. Proud grandfather of Arielle Crocker & her fiancé John Connolly, Cody Crocker, Kristen Gulbrandsen, Brooke Wheeler, and the late Curtis Crocker. Brother of Donna D'Innocenzo & her husband Len of Cummings, GA and the late James Crocker. Brother-in-law of Deborah and William LeBlanc of Alton Bay, NH. Dear companion of Jeanne LeClair of Burlington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m., at St. Margaret Church, 111 Winn Street, Burlington, with a 100-person limitation. Services will conclude with an interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the Michael & Curtis Crocker Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Northern Bank, 13 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
