WOODS, Gerald It is with overwhelming sadness we announce that Gerald "Bubby" J. Woods, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 5, 2020, at the Memory Care of New Braunfels, TX where he had a brief illness and stay. He was the husband of Mary "Sissy" (Catapano) Woods, and, on April 10th, 2020, celebrated 65 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Born in South Boston, MA, September 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Jesse A. Wood and Stella A Sparrow of South Boston, MA. He attended and graduated from the Gate of Heaven High School in 1950 in South Boston, MA. Gerald went in the United States Navy in 1951 and was Honorably Discharged in 1954. Gerald married his childhood sweetheart "Sissy" in 1955. They have 3 children and raised their family in Framingham, MA. Gerald went to night school at Bentley College in Waltham, MA studying Accounting, where he earned his degree in Finance. He was employed at Easton Gas and Fuel in Boston, MA, where he worked for 34 years and retired at age 55 as Chief Financial Officer. Gerald and wife Mary later moved to Shrewsbury, MA in 2011 before relocating to New Braunfels, TX to be closer to family in 2018. He leaves his wife, Mary F. "Sissy" (Catapano) Woods, of New Braunfels, TX, his loving daughter Denise J. (Woods) Thompson, her husband, William J. Thompson, of New Braunfels, TX, his sons Gerald Woods, Jr. of Worcester, MA and Francis J. Woods, of Cedar Park, TX, grandchildren, William E. Thompson, of Hackensack, NJ, Danielle F. (Thompson) Chauvin and husband Peter M. Chauvin, and was soon to be great-grandfather to the upcoming birth of Jaxson J. Chauvin, of New Braunfels, TX; in addition to 8 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, along with a host of longtime friends. Gerald was predeceased by his stepfather Chet Struzick, brother Paul Wood, sister Shirley (Wood) Sutherland, and brother Ronald Wood. He is also survived by his sister Carol (Wood) Allen, of Florida, Marilyn (Wood) Mclaughlin, husband James, of Quincy, MA, brother Kenny Wood, wife Abbie, of Quincy, MA, sister Lorraine (Wood) McDevitt, husband Frank, of Weymouth, MA, and stepsister Janice (Struzick) Casey, whose husband Joe Casey is deceased, of Braintree, MA. He was a Member of the Juniper Hill Golf Course in Northborough, MA where he loved to play golf with family and friends. He will be remembered for his dry quick wit, contagious personality and was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting and knowing him. The family would like to thank the staff at Memory Care of New Braunfels for their compassionate comfort and care. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020, 8:15am at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX, followed by interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, at 10:15am, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78234. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020