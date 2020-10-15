1/1
GERALD "GERRY" ZARROW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZARROW, Gerald "Gerry" Zarrow, Gerald "Gerry" age 91, of Needham, MA and Center Harbor, NH on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Husband of the late Myra Wegman Zarrow. Son of the late Louis and Dora (Ferman) Zarrow, brother of Rhoda Friedman of Milford, DE. Beloved father of Lisa Zarrow of Needham, Mark Zarrow (Lynda) of Reading, MA, and Karen Zarrow of Needham; proud grandfather of Rebecca and Mallory Zarrow. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gerry was a graduate of Boston English High and Boston University. He was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy for 26 years, a Korean War veteran, and advisor to three U.S. Presidents and Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger in his role with the Department of Defense in Industrial Security. Private graveside service on Friday, October 16. Shiva held at his late residence after interment. Visiting hours held at the residence of Mark Zarrow on Saturday, October 17th. Remembrances may be made to Jewish War Veterans Newton-Brookline Post 211, 832 Dedham St., Newton Centre, MA 02459 or Mogan David Adom, AFMDA New England, 20 W. 36th St., Suite 1100, New York, NY 10018.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Shiva
at his late residence
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
at the residence of Mark Zarrow
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved