ZARROW, Gerald "Gerry" Zarrow, Gerald "Gerry" age 91, of Needham, MA and Center Harbor, NH on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Husband of the late Myra Wegman Zarrow. Son of the late Louis and Dora (Ferman) Zarrow, brother of Rhoda Friedman of Milford, DE. Beloved father of Lisa Zarrow of Needham, Mark Zarrow (Lynda) of Reading, MA, and Karen Zarrow of Needham; proud grandfather of Rebecca and Mallory Zarrow. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gerry was a graduate of Boston English High and Boston University. He was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy for 26 years, a Korean War veteran, and advisor to three U.S. Presidents and Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger in his role with the Department of Defense in Industrial Security. Private graveside service on Friday, October 16. Shiva held at his late residence after interment. Visiting hours held at the residence of Mark Zarrow on Saturday, October 17th. Remembrances may be made to Jewish War Veterans Newton-Brookline Post 211, 832 Dedham St., Newton Centre, MA 02459 or Mogan David Adom, AFMDA New England, 20 W. 36th St., Suite 1100, New York, NY 10018.





