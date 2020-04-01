Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
GERALDINE A. "GERI" GOULART

GERALDINE A. "GERI" GOULART Obituary
GOULART, Geraldine A. "Geri" Age 64, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility. She is survived by her husband, David Goulart of Plymouth; her daughters, Nicole Brown, Tiffany Small, and Amber Goulart; granddaughter Amelia Brown; sister, Maria-Elena Gouveia; nephew Cris Gouveia and niece Teresa Scoponi. Due to the current restrictions in place, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020
