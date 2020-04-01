|
|
GOULART, Geraldine A. "Geri" Age 64, of Plymouth, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility. She is survived by her husband, David Goulart of Plymouth; her daughters, Nicole Brown, Tiffany Small, and Amber Goulart; granddaughter Amelia Brown; sister, Maria-Elena Gouveia; nephew Cris Gouveia and niece Teresa Scoponi. Due to the current restrictions in place, Funeral Services and Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020